Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1,188.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

ACLS opened at $103.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.63. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $93.77 and a one year high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $310.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.92 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 21.78%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson acquired 500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,713.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACLS shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

