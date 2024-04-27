American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 17.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in American Express by 3.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 156,120 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 2.7% in the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in American Express by 1.9% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,337 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,920 shares of company stock worth $45,804,652 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $235.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.57 and a 200-day moving average of $191.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $240.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.52.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

