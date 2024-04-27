41,564 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.81% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 2,331.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,133,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,841 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 433,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,495,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 142,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 130,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 79,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PHDG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.55. 2,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,467. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.35. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 1-year low of $30.81 and a 1-year high of $36.92. The firm has a market cap of $113.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.71.

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

