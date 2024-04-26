Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of PPL in a research report issued on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for PPL’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PPL’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get PPL alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PPL. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE:PPL opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.81. PPL has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $29.03.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Institutional Trading of PPL

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $570,789,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 13,891.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,724,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,605,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,799,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 437.5% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,890,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980,626 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.00%.

About PPL

(Get Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.