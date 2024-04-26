Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of PPL in a research report issued on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for PPL’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PPL’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PPL. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.
PPL Stock Performance
NYSE:PPL opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.81. PPL has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $29.03.
PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.
Institutional Trading of PPL
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $570,789,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 13,891.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,724,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,605,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,799,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 437.5% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,890,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980,626 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PPL Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.00%.
About PPL
PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PPL
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Semiconductor Shakeout: Finding Potential Amidst Turmoil
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.