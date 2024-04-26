Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,072 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,759,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 178,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,106,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,641,000 after acquiring an additional 15,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $491,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.80.

IQVIA Trading Down 2.8 %

IQV opened at $234.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.77.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

