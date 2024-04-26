Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,748 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 631.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105,237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,823 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 53.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,472,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,611 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,536,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,656,000 after acquiring an additional 805,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,082,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,395,000 after acquiring an additional 803,341 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $57.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.31.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dominion Energy

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.