Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 254.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 357.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.09, for a total value of $2,350,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 618,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,626,091.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IT opened at $446.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.29. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $292.60 and a one year high of $486.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $464.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.23.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on IT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $484.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $477.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Gartner

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.