Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 14,075 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,075 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 192,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 88,614 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Exelon by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 84,498 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Exelon by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 464,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 91,088 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,069,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $5,001,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXC. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.92.

Exelon Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ EXC opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.11. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $43.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.