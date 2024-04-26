Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stake Increased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,227 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YELP. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 4,634.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Yelp in the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Yelp in the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.49. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.53 and a 52 week high of $48.99.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $342.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.83 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $232,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 312,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,134,452.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $111,732.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,848 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,994.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $232,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 312,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,134,452.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on YELP shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

