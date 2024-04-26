WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

WW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on WW International from $8.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on WW International from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of WW International in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WW International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.01.

WW International Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.77. WW International has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $13.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.52.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $205.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.95 million. Research analysts predict that WW International will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WW International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WW. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of WW International by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

