Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 42,482 Shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC – Free Report) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,482 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I by 864.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 34,044 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I by 62.8% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 273,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 105,452 shares during the last quarter.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses to acquire opportunities in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

