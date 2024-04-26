Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. CWM LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 218.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,995 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 69.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 13,285 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2,308.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 55.1% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.8% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Trading Down 1.0 %

FHN stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average is $13.49. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $17.90.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on First Horizon

About First Horizon

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.