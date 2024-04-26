Wolverine Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,403 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAA. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.18.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,807 shares of company stock worth $353,955 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of MAA stock opened at $127.20 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 124.84%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.