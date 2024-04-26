Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 1,436.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 171,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,285 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the third quarter worth $54,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the third quarter worth $97,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PGRE. Evercore ISI raised shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Paramount Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PGRE opened at $4.62 on Friday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73.

Paramount Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.67%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.