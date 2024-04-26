Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $932,000 in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 65,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 363.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBRA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.77.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Down 0.4 %

SBRA stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 2,400.00%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.