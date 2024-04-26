Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) by 109.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 86,174 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEO. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 111,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 153,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 7,528 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,285,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 40,475 shares during the period.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:LEO opened at $5.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $6.38.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Dividend Announcement

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

(Free Report)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.