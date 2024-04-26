Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,545 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.27.

VSCO opened at $17.01 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $31.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.07.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

