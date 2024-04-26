Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Free Report) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Meteora Capital LLC grew its stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 37.3% during the third quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 322,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 87,505 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 140.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 256,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 149,615 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 150.0% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 600,051 shares during the period. 25.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

PLMI opened at $11.10 on Friday. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $11.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.92.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

