Wolverine Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFD. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000.

NYSE PFD opened at $9.92 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.0583 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

