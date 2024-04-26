Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target Increased to $303.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $297.00 to $303.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.38% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.31.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded down $7.29 on Friday, hitting $249.63. The stock had a trading volume of 140,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,286. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $278.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

