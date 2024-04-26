William Blair Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ FY2026 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BJRI. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

BJRI opened at $33.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $776.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.12. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $38.76.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 242,000 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $8,598,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,326,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,659,692.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Alex Puchner sold 7,713 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $295,022.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 242,000 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $8,598,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,326,476 shares in the company, valued at $82,659,692.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

