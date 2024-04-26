William Blair Comments on Medpace Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Medpace in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Smock now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.57. The consensus estimate for Medpace’s current full-year earnings is $11.23 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.39 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MEDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Medpace

Medpace Stock Down 2.0 %

MEDP stock opened at $389.77 on Friday. Medpace has a 52 week low of $189.30 and a 52 week high of $421.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Medpace by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.0% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Medpace by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 43.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total value of $19,587,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,539,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,274,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total value of $19,587,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,539,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,274,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.71, for a total transaction of $10,217,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,733,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,432,195.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,340 shares of company stock worth $76,651,647 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.