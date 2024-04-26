Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Trading Down 12.3 %
Shares of WHLM stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50. The company has a market cap of $28.28 million, a PE ratio of 60.89 and a beta of 0.53. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $7.62.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 2.52%.
About Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wilhelmina International
- What is a Dividend King?
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.