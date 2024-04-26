Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Trading Down 12.3 %

Shares of WHLM stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50. The company has a market cap of $28.28 million, a PE ratio of 60.89 and a beta of 0.53. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $7.62.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 2.52%.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

