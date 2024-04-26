Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at CIBC

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$18.50 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$11.00 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$13.00 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.56.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$10.87 on Monday. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$8.15 and a one year high of C$11.91. The company has a market cap of C$6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.25, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.63.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.14). Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 27.52%. The company had revenue of C$933.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$787.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.2846626 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0608 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.52%.

Insider Transactions at Whitecap Resources

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,900.00. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

