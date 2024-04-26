Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 2.07%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Whirlpool updated its FY24 guidance to $13.00-$15.00 EPS.
Whirlpool Price Performance
NYSE WHR opened at $95.50 on Friday. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $92.54 and a 52 week high of $160.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.00.
Whirlpool Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 96.42%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Whirlpool Company Profile
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
