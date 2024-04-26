WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Announces Dividend of GBX 11

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
WH Smith Stock Down 3.5 %
SMWH opened at GBX 1,141 ($14.09) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,268.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,267.17. The company has a market cap of £1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,970.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.58. WH Smith has a 1 year low of GBX 1,122 ($13.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,680 ($20.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.69.
About WH Smith
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WH Smith
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Semiconductor Shakeout: Finding Potential Amidst Turmoil
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.