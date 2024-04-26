WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Announces Dividend of GBX 11

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

WH Smith Stock Down 3.5 %

SMWH opened at GBX 1,141 ($14.09) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,268.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,267.17. The company has a market cap of £1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,970.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.58. WH Smith has a 1 year low of GBX 1,122 ($13.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,680 ($20.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.69.

About WH Smith

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

