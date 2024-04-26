Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.
Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$102.22 million for the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.86%.
Shares of WDO opened at C$10.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.50 and a beta of 0.75. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$6.33 and a 1 year high of C$11.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
