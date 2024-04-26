Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$102.22 million for the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.86%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WDO. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.50 to C$11.75 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.75 to C$14.25 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.33.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of WDO opened at C$10.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.50 and a beta of 0.75. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$6.33 and a 1 year high of C$11.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

