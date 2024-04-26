Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,653 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 12,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $17.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.91.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.00 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Old National Bancorp

About Old National Bancorp

(Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.