Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OII. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Meridian Management Co. bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OII stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $27.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average is $21.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $599.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.58 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on OII. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

