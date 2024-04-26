Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $663,000 Stock Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the third quarter worth about $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Tronox by 4.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Tronox by 25.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Price Performance

TROX opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $17.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90.

Tronox Announces Dividend

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.95 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Tronox’s payout ratio is -24.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TROX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tronox to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tronox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.86.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

