Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 2,961 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THS. JANA Partners Management LP bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $213,877,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $19,173,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 932,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,631,000 after acquiring an additional 167,766 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 526,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,938,000 after acquiring an additional 98,600 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,802,000 after acquiring an additional 84,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THS opened at $35.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average is $39.81. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.76 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.35.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

