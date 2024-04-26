Wedbush Weighs in on O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $11.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $11.41. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $42.10 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q3 2024 earnings at $11.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $9.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $41.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $10.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $12.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $13.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $10.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $45.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $50.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ORLY. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,240.00 to $1,220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,149.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,108.94.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,054.13 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $860.10 and a 12-month high of $1,169.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,097.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,014.62. The firm has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $354,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 42.0% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,237,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,784,000 after buying an additional 183,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.3% in the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,333. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

