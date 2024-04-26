Wedbush Weighs in on East West Bancorp, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for East West Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.96. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.92 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EWBC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $76.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.40. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $41.12 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.39.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $644.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $147,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,655.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $147,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,655.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $125,547.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

