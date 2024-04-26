Watsco (NYSE:WSO) PT Raised to $460.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Watsco Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WSO stock opened at $443.83 on Thursday. Watsco has a 1 year low of $315.17 and a 1 year high of $451.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.44. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Watsco will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 83.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in Watsco by 0.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 7,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Watsco by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth $1,173,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

(Get Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.