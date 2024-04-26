Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Cut to “Underperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

