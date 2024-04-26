Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $141.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.08.

NYSE:DIS opened at $112.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $206.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 141.4% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

