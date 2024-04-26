Vulcan Materials Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.73 Per Share (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note issued on Thursday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Seth now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.51. The consensus estimate for Vulcan Materials’ current full-year earnings is $8.43 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ FY2024 earnings at $8.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.00.

NYSE:VMC opened at $258.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.73 and a 200-day moving average of $234.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $166.43 and a 52 week high of $276.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,741 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

