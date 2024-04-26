Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) CEO Acquires $33,600.00 in Stock

Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) CEO James H. Ballengee bought 30,000 shares of Vivakor stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,053,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,112.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Vivakor Price Performance

Vivakor stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90. Vivakor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.84. The company has a market cap of $36.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get Vivakor alerts:

Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Vivakor had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.09%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter.

Vivakor Company Profile

Vivakor, Inc operates, acquires, and develops technologies and assets in the oil and gas industry and related environmental solutions in the United States and Kuwait. The company owns and operates a crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation facility in Delhi, Louisiana. It also owns a crude oil storage tank located near Colorado City, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vivakor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivakor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.