Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Given New $137.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $137.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.36.

Get Visteon alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Visteon

Visteon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $110.65 on Friday. Visteon has a twelve month low of $105.19 and a twelve month high of $159.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.45 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 12.29%. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visteon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Visteon by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 96,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,335,000 after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Visteon

(Get Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.