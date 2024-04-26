Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Virtu Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 40.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Virtu Financial to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $22.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $535.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.96 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 17.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIRT. StockNews.com raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $810,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 584,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,468,779.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

