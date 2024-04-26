Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at Oppenheimer

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $69.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.78.

Vertiv Stock Up 6.8 %

VRT stock opened at $90.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.10. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.88, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,236,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,198,000 after buying an additional 30,511,907 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,339,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,628,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,590,000 after buying an additional 3,417,710 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,383,000 after buying an additional 2,249,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1,032.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,258,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,031,000 after buying an additional 2,059,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

