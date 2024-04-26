Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. Veradigm has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Veradigm by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,806,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,483 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,516,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,024 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veradigm by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,375,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,488,000 after buying an additional 623,438 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Veradigm by 2,848.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 474,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after buying an additional 458,287 shares during the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

