Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Stock Position Reduced by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD trimmed its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. MontVue Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $813,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,188,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $4.61 on Friday, reaching $303.47. 18,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,723. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $244.07 and a 1-year high of $319.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $308.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.64.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.