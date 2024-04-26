Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VALU opened at $36.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.25. The company has a market cap of $340.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.76. Value Line has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $62.09.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.13 million for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 21.23%.

Value Line Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is 57.73%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALU. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Value Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Value Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

