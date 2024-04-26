United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) PT Lowered to $34.00

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Stephens from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 1.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

UBSI opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.90. United Bankshares has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $38.74.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 23.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 11.5% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 123,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 12,724 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

