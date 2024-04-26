TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Short Interest Up 1,307.4% in April

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a growth of 1,307.4% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TSS Stock Performance

Shares of TSSI opened at $0.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40. TSS has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.84.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TSS had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $24.41 million during the quarter.

TSS Company Profile

TSS, Inc provides integration technology services to implement, operate, and maintain information technology systems to enterprises and users in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

