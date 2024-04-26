Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.58 and last traded at $31.90. 1,442,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 6,157,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.57.
Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance
About Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trump Media & Technology Group
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 5 High-Yielding Oversold Stocks with Bullish Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.