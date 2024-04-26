Truist Financial Lowers Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target to $75.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.56.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 1.3 %

WAL opened at $58.58 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $70.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 422.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

