Truist Financial Cuts Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $58.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CZR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.36.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day moving average is $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $37.34 and a 52-week high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.45 per share, for a total transaction of $621,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,612 shares in the company, valued at $191,167.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

