TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

TCBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $34.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $45.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.53.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.07). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $131.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.30 million. Research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,000,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,526,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,612,000 after buying an additional 86,141 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 37.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after buying an additional 77,221 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,414,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,801,000 after buying an additional 64,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,141,000. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

